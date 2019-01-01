ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Virginia National
(NASDAQ:VABK)
32.67
-0.06[-0.18%]
At close: May 27
34.49
1.8200[5.57%]
After Hours: 9:02AM EDT
Day High/Low32 - 32.8
52 Week High/Low31.61 - 40
Open / Close32.75 / 32.67
Float / Outstanding4.7M / 5.3M
Vol / Avg.5.2K / 4.6K
Mkt Cap174M
P/E13.03
50d Avg. Price34.07
Div / Yield1.2/3.67%
Payout Ratio47.75
EPS0.92
Total Float4.7M

Virginia National (NASDAQ:VABK), Dividends

Virginia National issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Virginia National generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.43%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Virginia National Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Virginia National (VABK) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Virginia National (VABK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Virginia National ($VABK) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Virginia National (VABK) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Virginia National (VABK) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Virginia National (VABK) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for Virginia National (NASDAQ:VABK)?
A

The most current yield for Virginia National (VABK) is 3.68% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.