Visa
(NYSE:V)
212.725
4.175[2.00%]
At close: May 27
213.04
0.3150[0.15%]
After Hours: 7:15PM EDT
Day High/Low209.64 - 213.23
52 Week High/Low186.67 - 252.67
Open / Close210 / 212.88
Float / Outstanding1.6B / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.4.9M / 8.1M
Mkt Cap450.2B
P/E32.74
50d Avg. Price211.36
Div / Yield1.5/0.72%
Payout Ratio21.82
EPS1.7
Total Float1.6B

Visa (NYSE:V), Key Statistics

Visa (NYSE: V) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
451.8B
Trailing P/E
32.74
Forward P/E
29.24
PE Ratio (TTM)
31.08
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.67
Price / Sales (ttm)
16.76
Price / Book (mrq)
13.37
Price / EBITDA
23.2
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
23.22
Earnings Yield
3.05%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.96
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.6
Tangible Book value per share
-5.74
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
45.8B
Total Assets
81.8B
Total Liabilities
45.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.21
Gross Margin
80.3%
Net Margin
50.73%
EBIT Margin
65.04%
EBITDA Margin
67.92%
Operating Margin
66.8%