Visa (NYSE:V), Dividends

Visa
(NYSE:V)
212.725
4.175[2.00%]
At close: May 27
213.04
0.3150[0.15%]
After Hours: 7:15PM EDT
Day High/Low209.64 - 213.23
52 Week High/Low186.67 - 252.67
Open / Close210 / 212.88
Float / Outstanding1.6B / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.4.9M / 8.1M
Mkt Cap450.2B
P/E32.74
50d Avg. Price211.36
Div / Yield1.5/0.72%
Payout Ratio21.82
EPS1.7
Total Float1.6B

Visa issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Visa generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.69%

Annual Dividend

$1.5

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Visa Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Visa (V) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Visa. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Visa (V) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Visa ($V) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Visa (V) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Visa (V) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Visa (V) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.38

Q
What is the dividend yield for Visa (NYSE:V)?
A

Visa has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Visa (V) was $0.38 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

