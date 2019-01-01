QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.83 - 2
Mkt Cap
33.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
22.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
United World Holding Group Ltd is engaged in event organizing and bed and breakfast inns businesses in China. The company is engaged in two lines of services, namely the cultural event planning service and the cultural themed B&B service. Whereas the event planning sector organizes programs and conferences during the daytime and brings in customers and the B&B sector provides accommodation for the event participants and for other general travelers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United World Holding Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United World Holding Gr (UWHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United World Holding Gr (OTCQB: UWHGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United World Holding Gr's (UWHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United World Holding Gr.

Q

What is the target price for United World Holding Gr (UWHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United World Holding Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for United World Holding Gr (UWHGF)?

A

The stock price for United World Holding Gr (OTCQB: UWHGF) is $1.5 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United World Holding Gr (UWHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United World Holding Gr.

Q

When is United World Holding Gr (OTCQB:UWHGF) reporting earnings?

A

United World Holding Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United World Holding Gr (UWHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United World Holding Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does United World Holding Gr (UWHGF) operate in?

A

United World Holding Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.