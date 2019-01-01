QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
5.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.94
EPS
0.06
Shares
29.8M
Outstanding
U3O8 Corp is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration of uranium and related minerals in South America. The group has a business presence in Canada, Colombia and Argentina.

Analyst Ratings

U3O8 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U3O8 (UWEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U3O8 (OTCPK: UWEFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are U3O8's (UWEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for U3O8.

Q

What is the target price for U3O8 (UWEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for U3O8

Q

Current Stock Price for U3O8 (UWEFF)?

A

The stock price for U3O8 (OTCPK: UWEFF) is $0.1934 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:31:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U3O8 (UWEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for U3O8.

Q

When is U3O8 (OTCPK:UWEFF) reporting earnings?

A

U3O8 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is U3O8 (UWEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U3O8.

Q

What sector and industry does U3O8 (UWEFF) operate in?

A

U3O8 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.