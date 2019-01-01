QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Universal Systems Inc is a United States based oil and produced wastewater treatment company. The company is the owner and operator of a Full Service turn-key water treatment company specializing in slop oil and CBM (Coal Bed Methane) produced water.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Universal Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Systems (UVSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Systems (OTCPK: UVSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Systems's (UVSS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Systems (UVSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Systems (UVSS)?

A

The stock price for Universal Systems (OTCPK: UVSS) is $0.0095 last updated Today at 2:34:52 PM.

Q

Does Universal Systems (UVSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Systems.

Q

When is Universal Systems (OTCPK:UVSS) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Systems (UVSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Systems (UVSS) operate in?

A

Universal Systems is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.