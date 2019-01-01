Univanich Palm Oil PCL is engaged in oil palm plantation industry. It produces Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil. The company operates through two operating segments namely, Oil palm plantations, palm fruit processing, oil palm seed and seedling business; and Electric power plant with methane capture biogas project. The group carries its business operations mainly in Thailand. It also offers Palm-based products, including Cooking oils, Margarine, Snack foods, Dairy substitutes, Soaps and Cosmetics.