Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.02/8.52%
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
202.3M
Payout Ratio
61.84
Open
-
P/E
9.19
EPS
0.12
Shares
940M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Univanich Palm Oil PCL is engaged in oil palm plantation industry. It produces Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil. The company operates through two operating segments namely, Oil palm plantations, palm fruit processing, oil palm seed and seedling business; and Electric power plant with methane capture biogas project. The group carries its business operations mainly in Thailand. It also offers Palm-based products, including Cooking oils, Margarine, Snack foods, Dairy substitutes, Soaps and Cosmetics.

Univanich Palm Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Univanich Palm Oil (UVPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Univanich Palm Oil (OTCPK: UVPOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Univanich Palm Oil's (UVPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Univanich Palm Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Univanich Palm Oil (UVPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Univanich Palm Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Univanich Palm Oil (UVPOF)?

A

The stock price for Univanich Palm Oil (OTCPK: UVPOF) is $0.2152 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Univanich Palm Oil (UVPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Univanich Palm Oil.

Q

When is Univanich Palm Oil (OTCPK:UVPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Univanich Palm Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Univanich Palm Oil (UVPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Univanich Palm Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Univanich Palm Oil (UVPOF) operate in?

A

Univanich Palm Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.