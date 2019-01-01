QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kraken Energy
(OTCQB:UUSAF)
1.02
00
At close: May 16
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.85 - 1.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 11.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 32K
Mkt Cap12M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Kraken Energy (OTC:UUSAF), Quotes and News Summary

Kraken Energy (OTC: UUSAF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.85 - 1.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 11.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 32K
Mkt Cap12M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kraken Energy Corp, formerly Ivor Exploration Inc is a resource exploration company that is acquiring and exploring mineral properties.
Read More

Kraken Energy Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Kraken Energy (UUSAF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Kraken Energy (OTCQB: UUSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Kraken Energy's (UUSAF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Kraken Energy.

Q
What is the target price for Kraken Energy (UUSAF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Kraken Energy

Q
Current Stock Price for Kraken Energy (UUSAF)?
A

The stock price for Kraken Energy (OTCQB: UUSAF) is $1.02 last updated May 16, 2022, 6:33 PM UTC.

Q
Does Kraken Energy (UUSAF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kraken Energy.

Q
When is Kraken Energy (OTCQB:UUSAF) reporting earnings?
A

Kraken Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Kraken Energy (UUSAF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Kraken Energy.

Q
What sector and industry does Kraken Energy (UUSAF) operate in?
A

Kraken Energy is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.