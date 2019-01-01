ñol

United Urban Investment
(OTCPK:UUICF)
1173.00
00
At close: Dec 21
1235.0106
62.0106[5.29%]
After Hours: 7:36AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1173 - 1235.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

United Urban Investment (OTC:UUICF), Dividends

United Urban Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Urban Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

United Urban Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Urban Investment (UUICF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Urban Investment.

Q
What date did I need to own United Urban Investment (UUICF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Urban Investment.

Q
How much per share is the next United Urban Investment (UUICF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Urban Investment.

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Urban Investment (OTCPK:UUICF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Urban Investment.

