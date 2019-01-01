QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
54.23/4.62%
52 Wk
1173 - 1235.01
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
99.95
Open
-
P/E
21.59
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
United Urban Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust. The company invests in real estates such as retail properties, office buildings, hotels, residential properties and others. The company's primary objective is to secure steady earnings over the medium to long term through investment in varied both in types of use and geographical location. The company invests in real estates located in the Tokyo metropolitan area and other major cities in Japan including government-designated cities, and surrounding areas thereof.

United Urban Investment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Urban Investment (UUICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Urban Investment (OTCPK: UUICF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Urban Investment's (UUICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Urban Investment.

Q

What is the target price for United Urban Investment (UUICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Urban Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for United Urban Investment (UUICF)?

A

The stock price for United Urban Investment (OTCPK: UUICF) is $1173 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:30:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Urban Investment (UUICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Urban Investment.

Q

When is United Urban Investment (OTCPK:UUICF) reporting earnings?

A

United Urban Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Urban Investment (UUICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Urban Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does United Urban Investment (UUICF) operate in?

A

United Urban Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.