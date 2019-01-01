ñol

United Utilities Group
(OTCPK:UUGWF)
12.81
00
At close: May 27
14.2066
1.3966[10.90%]
After Hours: 7:25AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.79 - 14.86
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 681.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap8.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.73
Div / Yield0.56/4.36%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

United Utilities Group (OTC:UUGWF), Dividends

United Utilities Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Utilities Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

United Utilities Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Utilities Group (UUGWF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Utilities Group.

Q
What date did I need to own United Utilities Group (UUGWF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Utilities Group.

Q
How much per share is the next United Utilities Group (UUGWF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Utilities Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Utilities Group (OTCPK:UUGWF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Utilities Group.

