Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.6/4.40%
52 Wk
12.35 - 14.86
Mkt Cap
9.2B
Payout Ratio
396.7
Open
-
P/E
91.49
Shares
681.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
United Utilities Group is primarily a holding company for United Utilities Water, the country's largest regulated water and wastewater utility, serving customers in northwest England, including Manchester and Liverpool.

United Utilities Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Utilities Group (UUGWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Utilities Group (OTCPK: UUGWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Utilities Group's (UUGWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Utilities Group.

Q

What is the target price for United Utilities Group (UUGWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Utilities Group

Q

Current Stock Price for United Utilities Group (UUGWF)?

A

The stock price for United Utilities Group (OTCPK: UUGWF) is $13.55 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Utilities Group (UUGWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Utilities Group.

Q

When is United Utilities Group (OTCPK:UUGWF) reporting earnings?

A

United Utilities Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Utilities Group (UUGWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Utilities Group.

Q

What sector and industry does United Utilities Group (UUGWF) operate in?

A

United Utilities Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.