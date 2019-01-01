Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Minerva Surgical
Minerva Surgical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ: UTRS) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting UTRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.66% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ: UTRS) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Minerva Surgical maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Minerva Surgical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Minerva Surgical was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Minerva Surgical (UTRS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $6.00. The current price Minerva Surgical (UTRS) is trading at is $2.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
