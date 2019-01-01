ñol

UTime
(NASDAQ:UTME)
1.31
-0.12[-8.39%]
At close: Jun 3
1.27
-0.0400[-3.05%]
After Hours: 4:18PM EDT
Day High/Low1.3 - 1.44
52 Week High/Low1.1 - 75.8
Open / Close1.42 / 1.31
Float / Outstanding3.8M / 8.3M
Vol / Avg.23.4K / 310K
Mkt Cap10.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float3.8M

UTime (NASDAQ:UTME), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

UTime reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 30

EPS

$-0.180

Quarterly Revenue

$15.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of UTime using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

UTime Questions & Answers

Q
When is UTime (NASDAQ:UTME) reporting earnings?
A

UTime (UTME) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for H1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UTime (NASDAQ:UTME)?
A

UTime (UTME) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for H1 and the Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were UTime’s (NASDAQ:UTME) revenues?
A

UTime (UTME) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for H1 and the Actual Revenue was $15.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

