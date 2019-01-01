QQQ
UTA Acquisition Corp is a newly incorporated blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

UTA Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UTA Acquisition (UTAAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ: UTAAU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are UTA Acquisition's (UTAAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UTA Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for UTA Acquisition (UTAAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UTA Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for UTA Acquisition (UTAAU)?

A

The stock price for UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ: UTAAU) is $9.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UTA Acquisition (UTAAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UTA Acquisition.

Q

When is UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ:UTAAU) reporting earnings?

A

UTA Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UTA Acquisition (UTAAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UTA Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does UTA Acquisition (UTAAU) operate in?

A

UTA Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.