Unisync Corp is a vertically integrated North American company involved in garment design, domestic and offshore manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. It operates in two main business segments. The Peerless segment manufactures harsh weather outerwear for the Canadian military and other government agencies. The UGL segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of direct sale uniforms, workwear, image apparel, and related solutions. It operates distribution centers in Guelph and Carleton Place, Ontario, Vancouver, British Columbia, Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Farmingdale, New Jersey and Henderson, Nevada.