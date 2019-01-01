QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.83 - 2.75
Mkt Cap
45.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
19M
Outstanding
Unisync Corp is a vertically integrated North American company involved in garment design, domestic and offshore manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. It operates in two main business segments. The Peerless segment manufactures harsh weather outerwear for the Canadian military and other government agencies. The UGL segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of direct sale uniforms, workwear, image apparel, and related solutions. It operates distribution centers in Guelph and Carleton Place, Ontario, Vancouver, British Columbia, Saint-Laurent, Quebec, Farmingdale, New Jersey and Henderson, Nevada.

Unisync Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unisync (USYNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unisync (OTCQX: USYNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unisync's (USYNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unisync.

Q

What is the target price for Unisync (USYNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unisync

Q

Current Stock Price for Unisync (USYNF)?

A

The stock price for Unisync (OTCQX: USYNF) is $2.41 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 20:58:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unisync (USYNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unisync.

Q

When is Unisync (OTCQX:USYNF) reporting earnings?

A

Unisync does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unisync (USYNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unisync.

Q

What sector and industry does Unisync (USYNF) operate in?

A

Unisync is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.