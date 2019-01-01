ñol

U.S. Xpress Enterprises
(NYSE:USX)
3.13
0.34[12.19%]
At close: Jun 3
3.11
-0.0200[-0.64%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low2.76 - 3.14
52 Week High/Low2.54 - 11.55
Open / Close2.82 / 3.11
Float / Outstanding31.9M / 51.1M
Vol / Avg.644K / 659.8K
Mkt Cap160.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.18
Total Float31.9M

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX), Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash U.S. Xpress Enterprises generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Q
What date did I need to own U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Q
How much per share is the next U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Q
What is the dividend yield for U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

