U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for U.S. Well Services
U.S. Well Services Questions & Answers
The latest price target for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.30 expecting USWS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -64.56% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) was provided by Piper Sandler, and U.S. Well Services downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of U.S. Well Services, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for U.S. Well Services was filed on May 15, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 15, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest U.S. Well Services (USWS) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $4.00 to $0.30. The current price U.S. Well Services (USWS) is trading at is $0.85, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.