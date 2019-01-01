ñol

USS Co
(OTCPK:USSJY)
37.80
00
At close: Jun 1
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.73 - 39.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 122.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E71.89
50d Avg. Price38.38
Div / Yield1.02/2.69%
Payout Ratio165.37
EPS64.34
Total Float-

USS Co (OTC:USSJY), Key Statistics

USS Co (OTC: USSJY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4B
Trailing P/E
71.89
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.72
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.63
Price / Book (mrq)
3.41
Price / EBITDA
22.21
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.72
Earnings Yield
1.39%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
-0.13
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.09
Tangible Book value per share
10.18
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
28B
Total Assets
207.1B
Total Liabilities
28B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.18
Gross Margin
61.74%
Net Margin
40.3%
EBIT Margin
59.23%
EBITDA Margin
66.39%
Operating Margin
49.86%