QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.7K
Div / Yield
0.54/3.27%
52 Wk
14.5 - 18.3
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
166.42
Open
-
P/E
55.33
EPS
32.17
Shares
246.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
USS is a Japanese company involved in managing used-vehicle auctions. It has two segments: the auction business (purchasing and selling used vehicles) and the environment-related business. The auction business distributes used vehicles by organizing auctions. The on-site auctions are held in 17 locations across the local market, satellite auctions, and Internet auctions. The recycling business scraps unsold vehicles to recycle them as rebuilt auto parts, raw materials, or solid fuel.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

USS Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USS Co (USSJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USS Co (OTCPK: USSJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USS Co's (USSJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USS Co.

Q

What is the target price for USS Co (USSJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for USS Co

Q

Current Stock Price for USS Co (USSJF)?

A

The stock price for USS Co (OTCPK: USSJF) is $16.45 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 19:15:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USS Co (USSJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for USS Co.

Q

When is USS Co (OTCPK:USSJF) reporting earnings?

A

USS Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is USS Co (USSJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USS Co.

Q

What sector and industry does USS Co (USSJF) operate in?

A

USS Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.