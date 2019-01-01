USS is a Japanese company involved in managing used-vehicle auctions. It has two segments: the auction business (purchasing and selling used vehicles) and the environment-related business. The auction business distributes used vehicles by organizing auctions. The on-site auctions are held in 17 locations across the local market, satellite auctions, and Internet auctions. The recycling business scraps unsold vehicles to recycle them as rebuilt auto parts, raw materials, or solid fuel.