Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (ARCA:USPX), Quotes and News Summary

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (ARCA: USPX)
You can purchase shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (ARCA: USPX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF.
There is no analysis for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The stock price for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (ARCA: USPX) is $35.5 last updated August 1, 2022, 3:49 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF.