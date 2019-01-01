ñol

US Physical Therapy
(NYSE:USPH)
111.13
-0.78[-0.70%]
At close: Jun 3
111.25
0.1200[0.11%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low110.64 - 111.97
52 Week High/Low84.43 - 123.38
Open / Close111.04 / 111.25
Float / Outstanding10.7M / 13M
Vol / Avg.38.4K / 70.1K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E38.76
50d Avg. Price103.93
Div / Yield1.64/1.47%
Payout Ratio52.96
EPS0.67
Total Float10.7M

US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), Dividends

US Physical Therapy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash US Physical Therapy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.54%

Annual Dividend

$1.64

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

US Physical Therapy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next US Physical Therapy (USPH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Physical Therapy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.41 on June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own US Physical Therapy (USPH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for US Physical Therapy ($USPH) will be on June 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of US Physical Therapy (USPH) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next US Physical Therapy (USPH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for US Physical Therapy (USPH) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.41

Q
What is the dividend yield for US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)?
A

US Physical Therapy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for US Physical Therapy (USPH) was $0.41 and was paid out next on June 14, 2022.

