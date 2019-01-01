ñol

Usinas Siderurgicas
(OTCPK:USNZY)
2.495
-0.0049[-0.20%]
At close: Jun 3
2.50
0.0050[0.20%]
After Hours: 9:03AM EDT
Day High/Low2.46 - 2.52
52 Week High/Low1.95 - 4.26
Open / Close2.48 / 2.5
Float / Outstanding- / 528.2M
Vol / Avg.53.1K / 56.5K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E1.65
50d Avg. Price2.55
Div / Yield0.39/15.78%
Payout Ratio18.78
EPS0.93
Total Float-

Usinas Siderurgicas (OTC:USNZY), Dividends

Usinas Siderurgicas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Usinas Siderurgicas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 1, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Usinas Siderurgicas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Usinas Siderurgicas.

Q
What date did I need to own Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY). The last dividend payout was on July 6, 2015 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on July 6, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Usinas Siderurgicas (OTCPK:USNZY)?
A

The most current yield for Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 2, 2001

