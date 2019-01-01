QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA is a Brazil-based company that is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of flat steel products. The company's product portfolio consists of ordinary heavy plates, Sincron series premium heavy plates, hot strips, cold-rolled products, and galvanized products. These products are used in automotive, civil construction, railway, electric, white goods, offshore platforms, and agricultural and construction machinery. The Brazilian domestic market represents the majority of the company's sales, while the United States, Argentina, and Turkey are the three biggest export destination markets for the company.

Usinas Siderurgicas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Usinas Siderurgicas (OTCPK: USNZY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Usinas Siderurgicas's (USNZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Usinas Siderurgicas.

Q

What is the target price for Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Usinas Siderurgicas

Q

Current Stock Price for Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY)?

A

The stock price for Usinas Siderurgicas (OTCPK: USNZY) is $2.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:55:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 6, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 29, 2015.

Q

When is Usinas Siderurgicas (OTCPK:USNZY) reporting earnings?

A

Usinas Siderurgicas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Usinas Siderurgicas.

Q

What sector and industry does Usinas Siderurgicas (USNZY) operate in?

A

Usinas Siderurgicas is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.