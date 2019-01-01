QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
US Neurosurgical Holding Inc operates as a holding company in United State. It is engaged in providing medical treatment and diagnosis services that include stereotactic radiosurgery centers, utilizing gamma knife technology, and holds interests in radiological treatment facilities. The company is focusing on establishing cancer centers using intensity-modulated radiation therapy. Its gamma knife is a stereotactic radiosurgical device used to treat brain tumors and other malformations of the brain without invasive surgery.

US Neurosurgical Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Neurosurgical Holding (USNU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Neurosurgical Holding (OTCPK: USNU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are US Neurosurgical Holding's (USNU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for US Neurosurgical Holding.

Q

What is the target price for US Neurosurgical Holding (USNU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for US Neurosurgical Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for US Neurosurgical Holding (USNU)?

A

The stock price for US Neurosurgical Holding (OTCPK: USNU) is $0.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Neurosurgical Holding (USNU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Neurosurgical Holding.

Q

When is US Neurosurgical Holding (OTCPK:USNU) reporting earnings?

A

US Neurosurgical Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is US Neurosurgical Holding (USNU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Neurosurgical Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does US Neurosurgical Holding (USNU) operate in?

A

US Neurosurgical Holding is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.