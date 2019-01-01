US Neurosurgical Holding Inc operates as a holding company in United State. It is engaged in providing medical treatment and diagnosis services that include stereotactic radiosurgery centers, utilizing gamma knife technology, and holds interests in radiological treatment facilities. The company is focusing on establishing cancer centers using intensity-modulated radiation therapy. Its gamma knife is a stereotactic radiosurgical device used to treat brain tumors and other malformations of the brain without invasive surgery.