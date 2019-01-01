QQQ
Usen-Next Holdings Co Ltd engages in the provision of digital content and mobile communication services. The firm's business line includes U-NEXT business, Content platform business, Mobile communication business, Fixed-line telecommunications business for multi-family housing, and BPO Business. Its content platform business engages in planning, developing, operating, and marketing U-NEXT, a video distribution service; and the provision of application development and infrastructure distribution services. The company also provides multi-MVNO cheap SIM, and cheap smartphone services; offers fixed-line telecommunications and optical Internet services; and operates contact centers.

Usen-Next Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Usen-Next Holdings (USNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Usen-Next Holdings (OTCPK: USNNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Usen-Next Holdings's (USNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Usen-Next Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Usen-Next Holdings (USNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Usen-Next Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Usen-Next Holdings (USNNF)?

A

The stock price for Usen-Next Holdings (OTCPK: USNNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Usen-Next Holdings (USNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Usen-Next Holdings.

Q

When is Usen-Next Holdings (OTCPK:USNNF) reporting earnings?

A

Usen-Next Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Usen-Next Holdings (USNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Usen-Next Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Usen-Next Holdings (USNNF) operate in?

A

Usen-Next Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.