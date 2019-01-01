Usen-Next Holdings Co Ltd engages in the provision of digital content and mobile communication services. The firm's business line includes U-NEXT business, Content platform business, Mobile communication business, Fixed-line telecommunications business for multi-family housing, and BPO Business. Its content platform business engages in planning, developing, operating, and marketing U-NEXT, a video distribution service; and the provision of application development and infrastructure distribution services. The company also provides multi-MVNO cheap SIM, and cheap smartphone services; offers fixed-line telecommunications and optical Internet services; and operates contact centers.