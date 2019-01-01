ñol

US Metro Bancorp
(OTCQX:USMT)
4.4499
00
At close: Jun 2
4.40
-0.0499[-1.12%]
After Hours: 8:42AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.35 - 4.92
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 16.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.9K
Mkt Cap72.2M
P/E4.64
50d Avg. Price4.54
Div / Yield0.05/1.12%
Payout Ratio5.21
EPS-0.17
Total Float-

US Metro Bancorp (OTC:USMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

US Metro Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$995K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of US Metro Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

US Metro Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX:USMT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for US Metro Bancorp

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX:USMT)?
A

There are no earnings for US Metro Bancorp

Q
What were US Metro Bancorp’s (OTCQX:USMT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for US Metro Bancorp

