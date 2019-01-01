ñol

US Energy
(NASDAQ:USEG)
4.62
0.34[7.94%]
At close: Jun 3
4.69
0.0700[1.52%]
After Hours: 7:54PM EDT
Day High/Low4.21 - 4.68
52 Week High/Low2.91 - 13.92
Open / Close4.32 / 4.62
Float / Outstanding3.9M / 24.9M
Vol / Avg.567K / 1.6M
Mkt Cap115.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.27
Div / Yield0.09/1.95%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.14
Total Float3.9M

US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG), Dividends

US Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash US Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.66%

Annual Dividend

$0.09

Last Dividend

Apr 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

US Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next US Energy (USEG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on May 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own US Energy (USEG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Energy (USEG). The last dividend payout was on May 2, 2022 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next US Energy (USEG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Energy (USEG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on May 2, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)?
A

US Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for US Energy (USEG) was $0.02 and was paid out next on May 2, 2022.

