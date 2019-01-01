QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.93
Mkt Cap
9.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
54M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
UAS Drone Corp is a robotics company dedicated to the development of an advanced robotics stabilization system that enables remote, real-time, pinpoint accurate firing of small arms and light weapons. Its advanced robotics system is able to achieve pinpoint accuracy regardless of the movement of the weapons platform or the target.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UAS Drone Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UAS Drone (USDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UAS Drone (OTCQB: USDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UAS Drone's (USDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UAS Drone.

Q

What is the target price for UAS Drone (USDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UAS Drone

Q

Current Stock Price for UAS Drone (USDR)?

A

The stock price for UAS Drone (OTCQB: USDR) is $0.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UAS Drone (USDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UAS Drone.

Q

When is UAS Drone (OTCQB:USDR) reporting earnings?

A

UAS Drone does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UAS Drone (USDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UAS Drone.

Q

What sector and industry does UAS Drone (USDR) operate in?

A

UAS Drone is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.