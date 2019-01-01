Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA is a Brazil-based company that is primarily engaged in the production and distribution of flat steel products. The company's product portfolio consists of ordinary heavy plates, Sincron series premium heavy plates, hot strips, cold-rolled products, and galvanized products. These products are used in automotive, civil construction, railway, electric, white goods, offshore platforms, and agricultural and construction machinery. The Brazilian domestic market represents the majority of the company's sales, while the United States, Argentina, and Turkey are the three biggest export destination markets for the company.