Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
US-DADI Fertilizer Industry International Inc is a development stage company. The company is engaged in the export of fertilizer-related products and equipment.

US-DADI Fertilizer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US-DADI Fertilizer (USDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US-DADI Fertilizer (OTCEM: USDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are US-DADI Fertilizer's (USDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for US-DADI Fertilizer.

Q

What is the target price for US-DADI Fertilizer (USDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for US-DADI Fertilizer

Q

Current Stock Price for US-DADI Fertilizer (USDF)?

A

The stock price for US-DADI Fertilizer (OTCEM: USDF) is $0.001 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 15:50:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US-DADI Fertilizer (USDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for US-DADI Fertilizer.

Q

When is US-DADI Fertilizer (OTCEM:USDF) reporting earnings?

A

US-DADI Fertilizer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is US-DADI Fertilizer (USDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US-DADI Fertilizer.

Q

What sector and industry does US-DADI Fertilizer (USDF) operate in?

A

US-DADI Fertilizer is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.