Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 9:45AM
TKB Critical Technologies 1 is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TKB Critical Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TKB Critical Technologies (USCTU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TKB Critical Technologies (NASDAQ: USCTU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TKB Critical Technologies's (USCTU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TKB Critical Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for TKB Critical Technologies (USCTU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TKB Critical Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for TKB Critical Technologies (USCTU)?

A

The stock price for TKB Critical Technologies (NASDAQ: USCTU) is $10.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TKB Critical Technologies (USCTU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TKB Critical Technologies.

Q

When is TKB Critical Technologies (NASDAQ:USCTU) reporting earnings?

A

TKB Critical Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TKB Critical Technologies (USCTU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TKB Critical Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does TKB Critical Technologies (USCTU) operate in?

A

TKB Critical Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.