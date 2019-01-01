ñol

U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O
(OTC:USBOV)
24.65
00
At close: Feb 4
24.62
-0.0300[-0.12%]
After Hours: 4:15PM EDT

U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O (OTC:USBOV), Dividends

U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O (USBOV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O.

Q
What date did I need to own U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O (USBOV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O.

Q
How much per share is the next U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O (USBOV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O.

Q
What is the dividend yield for U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O (OTC:USBOV)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for U.S. Bancorp PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser O.

