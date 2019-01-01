QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 1.7
Mkt Cap
3.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
7.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
United States Basketball League Inc is a shell company engaged in the process of exploring certain strategic alternatives.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United States Basketball Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United States Basketball (USBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United States Basketball (OTCQB: USBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United States Basketball's (USBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United States Basketball.

Q

What is the target price for United States Basketball (USBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United States Basketball

Q

Current Stock Price for United States Basketball (USBL)?

A

The stock price for United States Basketball (OTCQB: USBL) is $0.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:52:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United States Basketball (USBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Basketball.

Q

When is United States Basketball (OTCQB:USBL) reporting earnings?

A

United States Basketball does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United States Basketball (USBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United States Basketball.

Q

What sector and industry does United States Basketball (USBL) operate in?

A

United States Basketball is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.