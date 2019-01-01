USA Bank (NY) is a State of New York chartered commercial bank whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is headquartered Port Chester, New York, and offers traditional commercial banking deposit services to residents for its from its 'primary market area' of Port Chester, Rye, and Rye Brook, New York, and attracts loan customers from its primary market area and other towns in upper Westchester County, New York, and lower Fairfield County, Connecticut. The Bank's overall strategy is to provide highly personal, customized and responsive service in the delivery of banking services to businesses and individuals located in the primary market area. The Bank also leases additional space in Greenwich, CT, for general administrative purposes.