There is no Press for this Ticker
US Biotec Inc formulates biological-based bio-chemical plant growth enhancers, bio-fungicide and bio-insecticide products for both soil & foliar applications designed for use in the agricultural, lawn & garden, and golf course markets.

US Biotec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Biotec (USBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Biotec (OTCEM: USBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are US Biotec's (USBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for US Biotec.

Q

What is the target price for US Biotec (USBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for US Biotec

Q

Current Stock Price for US Biotec (USBC)?

A

The stock price for US Biotec (OTCEM: USBC) is $1 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 15:32:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Biotec (USBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Biotec.

Q

When is US Biotec (OTCEM:USBC) reporting earnings?

A

US Biotec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is US Biotec (USBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Biotec.

Q

What sector and industry does US Biotec (USBC) operate in?

A

US Biotec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.