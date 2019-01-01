ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Americas Gold And Silver
(AMEX:USAS)
0.7474
-0.0476[-5.99%]
At close: Jun 3
0.7375
-0.0099[-1.32%]
After Hours: 5:38PM EDT
Day High/Low0.74 - 0.8
52 Week High/Low0.65 - 1.75
Open / Close0.8 / 0.75
Float / Outstanding- / 180.5M
Vol / Avg.328.6K / 645.2K
Mkt Cap134.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.9
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS), Dividends

Americas Gold And Silver issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Americas Gold And Silver generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Americas Gold And Silver Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Americas Gold And Silver.

Q
What date did I need to own Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Americas Gold And Silver.

Q
How much per share is the next Americas Gold And Silver (USAS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Americas Gold And Silver.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Americas Gold And Silver (AMEX:USAS)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Americas Gold And Silver.

Browse dividends on all stocks.