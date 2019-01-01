ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Tenth Avenue Petroleum
(OTCPK:URXZF)
0.0531
00
At close: Jul 27
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 35.4M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap1.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

Tenth Avenue Petroleum (OTC:URXZF), Dividends

Tenth Avenue Petroleum issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tenth Avenue Petroleum generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tenth Avenue Petroleum (URXZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenth Avenue Petroleum.

Q
What date did I need to own Tenth Avenue Petroleum (URXZF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenth Avenue Petroleum.

Q
How much per share is the next Tenth Avenue Petroleum (URXZF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenth Avenue Petroleum.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tenth Avenue Petroleum (OTCPK:URXZF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenth Avenue Petroleum.

Browse dividends on all stocks.