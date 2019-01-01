QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp is a junior oil and gas exploration, production and development company. It explores and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of oil, natural gas and NGLs. Its property comprises oil and natural gas assets and water-well assets.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tenth Avenue Petroleum (URXZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum (OTCPK: URXZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tenth Avenue Petroleum's (URXZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tenth Avenue Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Tenth Avenue Petroleum (URXZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tenth Avenue Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Tenth Avenue Petroleum (URXZF)?

A

The stock price for Tenth Avenue Petroleum (OTCPK: URXZF) is $0.053091 last updated Tue Jul 27 2021 15:43:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tenth Avenue Petroleum (URXZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tenth Avenue Petroleum.

Q

When is Tenth Avenue Petroleum (OTCPK:URXZF) reporting earnings?

A

Tenth Avenue Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tenth Avenue Petroleum (URXZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tenth Avenue Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Tenth Avenue Petroleum (URXZF) operate in?

A

Tenth Avenue Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.