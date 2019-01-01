QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Uravan Minerals Inc is a development-stage uranium exploration company focused in the Athabasca Basin Canada. Its projects include Athabasca Projects, Outer Ring, Halliday Lake, Stewardson Lake and Cigar Lake Deposit among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Uravan Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uravan Minerals (URVNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uravan Minerals (OTCPK: URVNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uravan Minerals's (URVNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uravan Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Uravan Minerals (URVNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uravan Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Uravan Minerals (URVNF)?

A

The stock price for Uravan Minerals (OTCPK: URVNF) is $0.25411 last updated Wed Nov 03 2021 19:50:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uravan Minerals (URVNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uravan Minerals.

Q

When is Uravan Minerals (OTCPK:URVNF) reporting earnings?

A

Uravan Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uravan Minerals (URVNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uravan Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Uravan Minerals (URVNF) operate in?

A

Uravan Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.