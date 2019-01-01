QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
New Klondike Exploration Ltd is a junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its mineral exploration projects include Goldstorm project, Nickel Offsets, and Santa Maria.

New Klondike Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Klondike Exploration (URPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Klondike Exploration (OTCEM: URPLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New Klondike Exploration's (URPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Klondike Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for New Klondike Exploration (URPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Klondike Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for New Klondike Exploration (URPLF)?

A

The stock price for New Klondike Exploration (OTCEM: URPLF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 18:39:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Klondike Exploration (URPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Klondike Exploration.

Q

When is New Klondike Exploration (OTCEM:URPLF) reporting earnings?

A

New Klondike Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Klondike Exploration (URPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Klondike Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does New Klondike Exploration (URPLF) operate in?

A

New Klondike Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.