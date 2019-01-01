QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Academy Metals Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Academy Metals Inc (URGYD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Academy Metals Inc (OTC: URGYD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Academy Metals Inc's (URGYD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Academy Metals Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Academy Metals Inc (URGYD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Academy Metals Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Academy Metals Inc (URGYD)?

A

The stock price for Academy Metals Inc (OTC: URGYD) is $0.448 last updated Tue Jul 27 2021 15:28:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Academy Metals Inc (URGYD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Academy Metals Inc.

Q

When is Academy Metals Inc (OTC:URGYD) reporting earnings?

A

Academy Metals Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Academy Metals Inc (URGYD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Academy Metals Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Academy Metals Inc (URGYD) operate in?

A

Academy Metals Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.