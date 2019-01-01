|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Urban Television Network (OTCEM: URBT) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Urban Television Network.
There is no analysis for Urban Television Network
The stock price for Urban Television Network (OTCEM: URBT) is $0.002 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:29:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Urban Television Network.
Urban Television Network does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Urban Television Network.
Urban Television Network is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.