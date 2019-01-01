QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
Urban Television Network Corp is an American telecommunication and entertainment company engaged in broadcasting as an over-the-air television network. It is engaged in creating innovative plans and solutions which offer a diverse range of choices for broadcasting, digital streaming services, and a state-of-the-art movie studio.

Urban Television Network Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urban Television Network (URBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urban Television Network (OTCEM: URBT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Urban Television Network's (URBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Urban Television Network.

Q

What is the target price for Urban Television Network (URBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Urban Television Network

Q

Current Stock Price for Urban Television Network (URBT)?

A

The stock price for Urban Television Network (OTCEM: URBT) is $0.002 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:29:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urban Television Network (URBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urban Television Network.

Q

When is Urban Television Network (OTCEM:URBT) reporting earnings?

A

Urban Television Network does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Urban Television Network (URBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urban Television Network.

Q

What sector and industry does Urban Television Network (URBT) operate in?

A

Urban Television Network is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.