Urban Barns Foods (OTC:URBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$73K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Urban Barns Foods using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Urban Barns Foods Questions & Answers
When is Urban Barns Foods (OTCEM:URBF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Urban Barns Foods
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Urban Barns Foods (OTCEM:URBF)?
There are no earnings for Urban Barns Foods
What were Urban Barns Foods’s (OTCEM:URBF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Urban Barns Foods
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.