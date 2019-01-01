QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Urban Barns Foods Inc is a produce production company, or grower, that aims to be the supplier of choice for fresh, locally grown, Kosher-certified, organic, or high-quality fruits and vegetables for urban consumers. The company's strategy is to develop a series of urban barns that are used to grow fruits and vegetables in several urban centers, beginning with Montreal, Canada. They offer multiple varieties of lettuce, basil, and various herbs. The company derives revenue from the sale of agricultural products.

Urban Barns Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urban Barns Foods (URBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urban Barns Foods (OTCEM: URBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Urban Barns Foods's (URBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Urban Barns Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Urban Barns Foods (URBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Urban Barns Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Urban Barns Foods (URBF)?

A

The stock price for Urban Barns Foods (OTCEM: URBF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Nov 08 2021 16:41:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urban Barns Foods (URBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Urban Barns Foods.

Q

When is Urban Barns Foods (OTCEM:URBF) reporting earnings?

A

Urban Barns Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Urban Barns Foods (URBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urban Barns Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Urban Barns Foods (URBF) operate in?

A

Urban Barns Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.