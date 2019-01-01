Urban Barns Foods Inc is a produce production company, or grower, that aims to be the supplier of choice for fresh, locally grown, Kosher-certified, organic, or high-quality fruits and vegetables for urban consumers. The company's strategy is to develop a series of urban barns that are used to grow fruits and vegetables in several urban centers, beginning with Montreal, Canada. They offer multiple varieties of lettuce, basil, and various herbs. The company derives revenue from the sale of agricultural products.