International Prospect Ventures Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploring, evaluating and promoting mineral resource properties and other projects. The company holds an interest in the Porcupine miracle prospect, consisting of more than four mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario. It is also focused on the development of the Pilbara gold-the wits end project which comprises approximately eight staked properties covering an area of approximately 927 kilometers in Southeast of Karratha, Western Australia.