Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
3.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
39M
Outstanding
International Prospect Ventures Ltd is a junior mineral exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of exploring, evaluating and promoting mineral resource properties and other projects. The company holds an interest in the Porcupine miracle prospect, consisting of more than four mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario. It is also focused on the development of the Pilbara gold-the wits end project which comprises approximately eight staked properties covering an area of approximately 927 kilometers in Southeast of Karratha, Western Australia.

International Prospect Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy International Prospect (URANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Prospect (OTCPK: URANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Prospect's (URANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Prospect.

Q

What is the target price for International Prospect (URANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Prospect

Q

Current Stock Price for International Prospect (URANF)?

A

The stock price for International Prospect (OTCPK: URANF) is $0.09522 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:31:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Prospect (URANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Prospect.

Q

When is International Prospect (OTCPK:URANF) reporting earnings?

A

International Prospect does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Prospect (URANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Prospect.

Q

What sector and industry does International Prospect (URANF) operate in?

A

International Prospect is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.