Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 9:31AM
TradeUP Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

TradeUP Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TradeUP Acquisition (UPTDU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ: UPTDU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TradeUP Acquisition's (UPTDU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TradeUP Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for TradeUP Acquisition (UPTDU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TradeUP Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for TradeUP Acquisition (UPTDU)?

A

The stock price for TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ: UPTDU) is $10.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:56:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TradeUP Acquisition (UPTDU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TradeUP Acquisition.

Q

When is TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTDU) reporting earnings?

A

TradeUP Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TradeUP Acquisition (UPTDU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TradeUP Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does TradeUP Acquisition (UPTDU) operate in?

A

TradeUP Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.