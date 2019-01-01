QQQ
Uponor Oyj is a provider of drinking water and radiant heating and cooling systems. The company offers plumbing solutions, indoor climate solutions, and infrastructure solutions, such as sewer water systems and waste water treatment systems. The company serves building markets such as residential, commercial, industrial, and civil engineering sectors. Uponor operates three business segments: building solutions Europe, building solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. The largest single country by net sales is the United States of America, while Europe makes up most of sales.

Uponor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uponor (UPNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uponor (OTCPK: UPNRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Uponor's (UPNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uponor.

Q

What is the target price for Uponor (UPNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uponor

Q

Current Stock Price for Uponor (UPNRF)?

A

The stock price for Uponor (OTCPK: UPNRF) is $20.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:43:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uponor (UPNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uponor.

Q

When is Uponor (OTCPK:UPNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Uponor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uponor (UPNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uponor.

Q

What sector and industry does Uponor (UPNRF) operate in?

A

Uponor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.