Uponor Oyj is a provider of drinking water and radiant heating and cooling systems. The company offers plumbing solutions, indoor climate solutions, and infrastructure solutions, such as sewer water systems and waste water treatment systems. The company serves building markets such as residential, commercial, industrial, and civil engineering sectors. Uponor operates three business segments: building solutions Europe, building solutions North America, and Uponor Infra. The largest single country by net sales is the United States of America, while Europe makes up most of sales.