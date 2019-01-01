ñol

Universal Power Industry
(OTCPK:UPIN)
0.0269
0.0057[26.89%]
At close: Jun 3
0.0161
-0.0108[-40.15%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT

Universal Power Industry (OTC:UPIN), Dividends

Universal Power Industry issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Universal Power Industry generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Universal Power Industry Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Universal Power Industry (UPIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Power Industry.

Q
What date did I need to own Universal Power Industry (UPIN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Power Industry.

Q
How much per share is the next Universal Power Industry (UPIN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Power Industry.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Universal Power Industry (OTCPK:UPIN)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Power Industry.

Browse dividends on all stocks.