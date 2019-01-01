United Plantation Berhad cultivates and processes palm oil, coconuts, and other plantation crops. Its subsidiaries process and manufacture palm oil until it is ready to be packaged and distributed to customers worldwide. It owns light railway to transport products from palm trees to a handful of mills located on its property. Coconuts can be sold at a young age for drinking purposes, or as mature nuts to help produce milk, powders, and other products. End products produced by the company include cooking oils, ready-to-eat oils, soaps, and specialty fats. The remaining waste water and discharge from mill operations are used to produce fertilizers or shipped to ponds where it can be purified and released to rivers and waterways.