Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.28 - 3.45
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.37
Shares
414.8M
Outstanding
United Plantation Berhad cultivates and processes palm oil, coconuts, and other plantation crops. Its subsidiaries process and manufacture palm oil until it is ready to be packaged and distributed to customers worldwide. It owns light railway to transport products from palm trees to a handful of mills located on its property. Coconuts can be sold at a young age for drinking purposes, or as mature nuts to help produce milk, powders, and other products. End products produced by the company include cooking oils, ready-to-eat oils, soaps, and specialty fats. The remaining waste water and discharge from mill operations are used to produce fertilizers or shipped to ponds where it can be purified and released to rivers and waterways.

United Plantation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Plantation (UPBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Plantation (OTCGM: UPBMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Plantation's (UPBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Plantation.

Q

What is the target price for United Plantation (UPBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Plantation

Q

Current Stock Price for United Plantation (UPBMF)?

A

The stock price for United Plantation (OTCGM: UPBMF) is $3.45 last updated Tue Jun 01 2021 17:18:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Plantation (UPBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Plantation.

Q

When is United Plantation (OTCGM:UPBMF) reporting earnings?

A

United Plantation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Plantation (UPBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Plantation.

Q

What sector and industry does United Plantation (UPBMF) operate in?

A

United Plantation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.